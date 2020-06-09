Troopers Seek Car Thief/Robber in Wasilla

Alaska Native News on Jun 9, 2020.

Troopers say they have developed a suspect and ask the public to keep an eye out for a blue 2003 GMC pickup that may still be bearing the plates OLDBLU that was stolen during an incident on Monday afternoon.

AST responded to Lincoln Drive in Wasilla after receiving a report of a vehicle theft at 2:06 pm on Monday.

The victim told troopers investigating the theft that the suspect was trespassing on his property and took his vehicle by force. When the victim tried to stop the suspect from taking it, he was dragged as the suspect drove off with the truck. The victim suffered injuries as a result.

The suspect faces charges of Robbery II, Vehicle Theft I, Assault III and Criminal Trespass when apprehended.





