Two Arrested for Burglary/Vehicle Theft in Monday Morning Traffic Stop in Kenai







At 9:33 pm on Sunday night, troopers responded to a Jo Street address in Kenai after receiving a report of a burglary there while they were out of state and opened an investigation.

Three hours later, a K9 Unit pulled over a maroon 1999 Audi for an equipment violation. Troopers would find that the vehicle also fit the description of a vehicle parked at the burglarized residence.

Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle and identified as 33-year-old Joshua Samuel Wilson of Kasilof and 39-year-old Henry Storm Suydam of Anchorage. During the stop, troopers observed several items in the vehicle that had been reported stolen at the Jo Street address earlier.

K9 Donna would also detect odor from controlled substances in the vehicle.

As a result of the traffic stop, both Wilson and Suydam were charged with Burglary I, Theft II, and Vehicle Theft I. they were transported to and remanded at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the charges.






