Two Arrested on Drug/Weapons Charges after 20-Mile Chase Down Sterling Highway

Alaska Native News Jun 12, 2019.

Two suspects in a 2012 Chevy Sonic were arrested on several drug and weapons charges following a 20-mile chase down the Sterling Highway from Sterling almost to Kasilof on Wednesday morning.

The chase was initiated in Sterling’s 45 MPH zone at 1:53 am when AST attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding. Instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Johnny Havird and his passenger 21-year-old Michelle Charlie, chose to attempt to elude the trooper, speeding off at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Just before Soldotna, going south troopers deployed spike strips in an effort to stop the speeding vehicle. While the spike strips were successful in deflating the vehicle’s tires, Havird continued driving.







Havird would not come to a stop for another 10 miles and finally pulled over just north of Kasilof at mile 103.

Troopers identified the driver and his passenger and subsequent to the investigation at the scene both were arrested. Havird was arrested on charges of Failure to Stop, Driving While License Revoked for a prior DUI, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III and IV x2, a count of Misconduct Involving Weapons II and three counts of MIW III.

Havird’s passenger, Michelle Charlie, was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III and III x2, and Misconduct Involving Weapons II and III x3. It was also determined that Charlie had an active arrest warrant for probation violations for the original charges of DUI, Vehicle Theft I, and Failure to Stop out of Anchorage.

Both Havird and Charlie were transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.

They were held without bail pending arraignment.