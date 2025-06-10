UPDATE 2: Coast Guard responds to vessel fire offshore Adak





JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard is continuing its response to a fire onboard the cargo vessel Morning Midas, located approximately 220 miles south of Adak Monday.

The Coast Guard received the initial report of the fire Tuesday, June 3, at approximately 3:15 p.m. and has been working closely with Zodiac Maritime, the vessel’s manager, to respond to the incident.

The tug vessel, Gretchen Dunlap, arrived on scene with salvage personnel Monday afternoon and has begun a full assessment of the conditions on scene.

Two additional vessels are scheduled to arrive on scene at different dates within the next two weeks.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130J Super Hercules aircrew conducted an overflight of the Morning Midas on Sunday and observed no signs of pollution.

The Coast Guard is in close communication with Zodiac Maritime as their salvors, Resolve Marine, develop comprehensive salvage and safety plans. The Coast Guard is providing its expertise to ensure the plans are as safe and effective as possible.

The Coast Guard is closely monitoring weather conditions to inform response efforts. As of 12:20 p.m. Monday, the on-scene weather included 45-50 knot winds and 6-foot seas.

The Coast Guard is tracking the vessel’s position and condition through regular overflights, information from on-scene responders, and drift analysis conducted in conjunction with information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office of Response and Restoration. As of 7 a.m. Monday, the Morning Midas was reported to be drifting northeast at approximately 1.8 miles per hour.

“The safety of the public, responders, and vessel crews operating in the area remains our top priority,” said Rear Adm. Megan Dean, commander of the Coast Guard’s Seventeenth District. “We are working closely with Zodiac Maritime to ensure a safe and effective plan to address the fire and mitigate any potential impacts to the environment.”

The Coast Guard will continue to provide updates on the situation as they become available. The latest information will be posted to the Seventeenth Coast Guard District’s X account (@uscgAlaska).



