STERLING HWY CLOSED: MP 75 – MP 53 closed due to Swan Lake fire activity & dense smoke. Avoid area

STERLING HIGHWAY CLOSED: Both lanes between MP 75 – MP 53 remain closed due to Swan Lake fire activity and dense smoke. Fire acitivity and DENSE smoke are expected to continue for some time.
Free camping in City of Soldotna is available at Centennial Campground and at Swiftwater Park for stranded motorists. The rodeo grounds are available for individuals with livestock or other animals.
For highway conditions statewide, visit 511.alaska.gov
For wildlifre updates, visit akfireinfo.com
Written by: Alaska State Troopers E Detachment on Aug 21, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News