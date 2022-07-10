Wasilla Arson Suspect Arrested and Remanded Saturday





Alaska State Troopers responded to a structure fire on North Williwaw Way in Wasilla at 4:01 am on Friday and interviewed witnesses to the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

Witnesses “made it apparent the fire was a result of arson,” troopers reported. Descriptions of the suspect and vehicle seen in the area at the time of the fire were given.

On Saturday, the Wasilla Police Department patrol officers located the vehicle described by witnesses and made contact with the driver, Irina Shevchuk, age 40, of Wasilla. When interviewed Shevchuk admitted to police that she had started the fire. No motive for her actions were released.

As a result, Shevchuk was charged with Arson I, Criminal Mischief III, and Reckless Endangerment and subsequently remanded to the MatSu Pretrial Facility.



