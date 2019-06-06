Wasilla Man Passed out behind Wheel at Big lake Library arrested on DUI-Drug Charges

Alaska Native News Jun 6, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a call-in requesting a welfare check on a man slumped over the wheel of a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix on Tuesday morning in the Big Lake Library parking lot in Big Lake at 9:07 am.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the man had passed out behind the wheel of the running vehicle. He was contacted and identified as 28-year-old James Pistro of Wasilla.

An initial investigation at the scene found that Pistro was under the influence of drugs. Pistro was taken into custody and during the course of the arrest, two small baggies were discovered in the vehicle. One of the baggies contained methamphetamine and the other, black tar heroin.

Pistro was arrested on charges of DUI-Drugs and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II x2. It was also determined Pistro was within 500 feet of the recreational area of the Jordan Lake Park.

Pistro was jailed at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility to await arraignment.