Woman Drives Over Victim’s Legs in Mountain View Gas Station Getaway

Alaska Native News Sep 26, 2018.

APD responded to the Holiday Gas Station in Mountain View on Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of a woman with injuries after an incident there.

The 2:46 pm call-in reported a hit and run and theft. When officers responded, they found a woman with visible leg injuries and ripped pants. When interviewed, the victim told police that she “had been picked up by 21-year-old Monica A Jefferies,” and had agreed to buy some gasoline for her vehicle.

She went on to say that they drove to the gas station and she got out of the Ford pickup and fueled the truck. After she finished pumping the gas and was preparing to get back into the vehicle, the suspect began driving away with her purse and phone.

The victim chased after the truck and managed to catch up and hang on gaining some footing. Jefferies did not stop however and drug the victim to the intersection of North Lane Street and Mountain View Drive, where she stopped for a red light.

The victim attempted to climb into the cab of the vehicle but as she was doing so, the light turned green and Jefferies continued to drive away and in doing so, ran over the victim’s legs.









“The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening leg injuries,” APD reports. Police also report that a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Jefferies on charges of “Violation of Conditions of Release, Assault III, Theft II, Theft IV, and Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident.”

ApPD describes the suspect as “Monica is 5’07” tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.” They ask the public with information on Jefferies to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.