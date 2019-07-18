Young Toddler Dies after being found in Bodenburg Creek

Alaska Native News Jul 18, 2019.

A 17-month-old child was pronounced deceased on Wednesday morning despite extended life saving efforts the Alaska State Troopers announced on Wednesday evening.

Troopers were called out on a report of a missing toddler at 8:09 pm on Tuesday evening by a member of the child’s family. An active search in the area of Sullivan Avenue in Palmer was in progress when the troopers were contacted.

Butte Fire, as well as Mat-Su Water Rescue, assisted in the search.

The little girl had wandered off from the area and was not found until she had been missing for 30-45 minutes. She was found in the Bodenburg Creek.

Life-saving efforts immediately commenced when she was found and she was rushed to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for continuing life-saving care.

A short time later the child was further transported to Providence Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Anchorage.

The child succumbed at the hospital early Wednesday morning. Her next of kin were notified of her passing.





