16-Year-Old Teen Dies in ATV Accident Along Richardson Highway









Early on Saturday morning Alaska State Troopers were notified of a serious ATV incident in Delta Junction. Following the notification at 12:16 am, EMS and troopers responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, EMS declared the teenage driver, a 16-year-old male, involved in the incident deceased on the scene.

An investigation was opened that determined that the juvenile driver was operating a side-by-side with an adult passenger aboard when the teen collided with the hitch of a goose-neck trailer in a parking lot along the Richardson Highway. The trailer was not hooked up to a vehicle at the time.

The adult passenger suffered minor injuries.

When next of kin arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, they were notified of the teen’s death.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.