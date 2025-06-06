Congressmen Begich Co-Leads Bipartisan Bill to Reauthorize Young Fishermen’s Development Act





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wednesday, Representatives Nick Begich (R-AK), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Jill Tokuda (D-HI), Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-American Samoa) and Jared Golden (D-ME) introduced bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Young Fishermen’s Development Act, extending vital workforce development funding through Fiscal Year 2031.

In 2021, the late Rep. Don Young established the Young Fishermen’s Development Program to support the next generation of commercial fishermen through grants for training, education, and business development. With fleets aging across the country and high barriers to entry, the program is designed to ensure that young Americans in coastal and fishing communities can continue to build lasting careers on the water.

“Alaska has led the nation in sustainable fisheries, but we need to make sure the next generation has the tools to carry that legacy forward. This is about passing the torch,” said Congressman Begich. “Safety, business training, mentoring – this specific program builds upon those efforts and does it in a way that’s responsive to the real needs of the fleet. This program is an investment in young people who will keep our seafood economy competitive and sustainable for decades to come. With high start-up costs and fewer young people entering the trade, this program is more important than ever and I’m proud to lead this effort with Congressman Moulton.”

“Commercial fishing is at the heart of Massachusetts’ identity and economy, but this legacy will be hurt if we don’t make it easier for the next generation to get started,” said Congressman Moulton. “These grants help the industry expand and evolve. Every fisherman and lobsterman I’ve ever met wants to keep the fish stock and our oceans healthy. I’m proud that this money will give new opportunities to young people and help fishermen continue to fish in ways that protect our oceans.”

“In my district in Hawaiʻi, fishing is not just an integral part of our economy, it’s part of our livelihood, rooted in our culture, history and communities,” said Rep. Tokuda. “I’m proud to work across the aisle to ensure commercial fishermen have the training, tools, and opportunities to learn about the industry and the importance of preserving our natural resources so this way of life can continue for generations to come.”

“The Young Fishermen’s Development Act is a fine bipartisan accomplishment that I was happy to support from the beginning, and it is part of Congressman Don Young’s extensive legacy,” said Rep. Amata. “Reauthorizing this initiative will help young professionals be well-equipped for fishing careers that add strength to U.S. food resources, support their families, and promote economic activity for years to come. Thank you especially to Congressman Begich for his leadership in keeping our young fishermen as an ongoing priority.”

“Opportunities for young people to gain experience working on the water are vital for the preservation of Maine’s fishing industry and the coastal communities supported by it,” Rep. Golden said. “This program has a proven track record of developing the next generation of fishermen, and I’m proud to be part of the bipartisan effort to keep it going.”

The reauthorization bill extends the authorization for the Young Fishermen’s Development Program from FY 2026 through FY 2031. This continuity provides long-term certainty for regional programs that help train young fishermen and support their entry into the commercial fishing industry. The program issues grants of up to $200,000 per year (for up to three years per project) through NOAA’s Sea Grant Program.

Programs eligible under the Act include:

Navigation, safety, and vessel maintenance training.

Business education, including financial literacy and marketing.

Mentorships, apprenticeships, and outreach to new entrants.

The bill is supported by a broad coalition of fishing industry stakeholders, Sea Grant institutions, Tribal organizations, and community nonprofits.

###



