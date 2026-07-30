Fish Creek Youth-Only Fishery Opens Saturday and Sunday, August 1-2











(Palmer) – The Fish Creek Youth-Only Fishery will open on Saturday and Sunday,

August 1-2, 2026, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day. The Youth-Only Fishery allows anglers 15 years and younger to fish for all species, except king salmon, in waters between the ADF&G markers at the mouth of Fish Creek and ADF&G markers ¼-mile upstream of Knik-Goose Bay Road. Fish Creek is located at Mile 16 on Knik-Goose Bay Road.

The daily bag and possession limit during the youth only fishery is six salmon per day, six in possession; only two per day may be coho (silver) salmon. The sport fishery for anglers of all ages will open on August 3rd (see separate advisory announcement). This fishery is open from the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. All other sport fishing regulations remain in effect for Fish Creek.

The Youth-Only Fisheries are only open to anglers 15 years and younger and were established by the Alaska State Legislature and implemented by the Alaska Board of Fisheries to provide a special opportunity for young people to get out and go fishing. While adults can assist youth anglers in landing a fish, this fishery is only open to youth, and is closed to anglers 16 years and up, including catch-and-release fishing, during that time.

For more information, contact Assistant Area Management Biologist Oliver Querin at (907) 746-6300.