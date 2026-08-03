A Street and 36th Collision with Patrol Vehicle Kills Two











On August 1, at approximately 1:10 a.m., an Anchorage Police Department (APD) officer was responding to a shots-fired call when the patrol vehicle was involved in a collision with a taxi at the intersection of 36th Avenue and A Street.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies arrived quickly and began providing medical assistance to those involved while securing the scene for the investigation.

The driver and one passenger of the other vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three additional passengers from the cab were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

In accordance with standard procedures, the identities of the deceased will be released after next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

The involved officer was also transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available through the appropriate channels.