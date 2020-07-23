Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 22nd

DHSS Wednesday announced 94 new people with COVID-19 and one death in Alaska. 92 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (39), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (11), Fairbanks (9), Juneau (7), Wasilla (6), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3), Ketchikan (3), Eagle River (2), Kenai (2), Palmer (2), Sitka (2), one each in Chugiak, North Pole, Seward and Utqiaġvik and two unknown locations.
2 new nonresidents were also identified in:
One previously identified Anchorage resident case has been corrected to a nonresident case bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,132 and the total number of nonresident cases to 487.
Of the 92 Alaska residents, 50 are male and 42 are female. Four are under the age of 10; eight are aged 10-19; 24 are aged 20-29; 16 are aged 30-39; 11 are aged 40-49; 11 are aged 50-59; 11 are aged 60-69; five are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 109 hospitalizations and 19 deaths with four new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a female Fairbanks resident in her 80s with preexisting conditions.
Recovered cases now total 753 with 16 new recovered cases recorded Tuesday. A total of 185,333 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 3.01%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 21 that posted at noon Wednesday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.