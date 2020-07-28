Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 27th

DHSS today announced 104 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 98 are residents in 21 communities: Anchorage (60), Palmer (4), Fairbanks (3), Eagle River (3), Juneau (3), Northwest Arctic Borough (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Wasilla (3), Kenai (2), Kotzebue (2), Sitka (2), and one each in Chugiak, Cordova, Craig, Homer, Kusilvak Census Area, Soldotna, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Willow, Yakutat Borough/Hoonah-Angoon Census area combined and Unalaska.
6 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Anchorage Municipality: 1 seafood industry
Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 unknown
Unknown: 4 unknown industry
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,622 and the total number of nonresident cases to 584.
Of the 98 Alaska residents, 44 are male and 54 are female. Seven are under the age of 10; 12 are aged 10-19; 25 are aged 20-29; 18 are aged 30-39; nine are aged 40-49; 13 are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69; two are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 116 hospitalizations and 21 deaths with one new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a male resident of the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area in his 60s with preexisting conditions. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.
There are currently 36 patients diagnosed with COVID who are hospitalized and an additional two patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 38 current COVID-related hospitalizations. COVID patients no longer requiring isolation (recovered cases) total 817.
Due to an issue with importing electronic data yesterday, no lab updates are available today. These data are unchanged but will be updated tomorrow: A total of 207,264 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.91%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 26 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.