Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Nov. 22, 2020

DHSS today announced one new death and 523 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 517 are residents in: Anchorage (268), Fairbanks (37), Eagle River (27), Wasilla (23), Soldotna (19), Kenai (15), Juneau (12), Palmer (11), Delta Juntion (9), North Pole (8), Bethel (7), Bethel Census Area (15), Kusilvak Census Area (6), Chugiak (5), Fairbanks North Star Borough (5), SE Fairbanks Census Area (5), Homer (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (4), Sitka (4), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4), Nome (3), Unknown (3), Bristol Bay/ Lake & Peninsula Boroughs (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2), Nikiski (2), Sterling (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Anchor Point, Cordova, Dillingham, Douglas, Healy, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Seward, Sutton-Alpine, Valdez, Tok, Utqiaġvik, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, and Willow.
Six new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
Twenty-six resident cases were were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 26,587 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,186.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 76.0 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
MODELING APP – The modeling application, which provides the Projected Epidemiological Curve, Reproductive Number and Average Daily Rate, is temporarily unavailable while it’s being revised to take into account the changes to onset date for cases and removal of active and recovered cases.
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 517 Alaska residents, 256 are male, 254 are female and seven are unknown. 40 are under the age of 10; 53 are aged 10-19; 99 are aged 20-29; 76 are aged 30-39; 93 are aged 40-49; 71 are aged 50-59; 50 are aged 60-69; 19 are aged 70-79, and 16 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 600 hospitalizations and 102 deaths, one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was an Anchorage female resident in her 80s. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
There are currently 125 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 138 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seventeen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 12.3%.
TESTING – A total of 926,361 tests have been conducted, with 27,399 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.74%.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 21 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.