Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Oct. 1, 2020

DHSS today announced one death and 136 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 127 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (61), Fairbanks (26), Wasilla (8), Nome Census Area (6), Kotzebue (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (4), Utqiaġvik (4), Eagle River (3), Healy (2), Kodiak (2), Palmer (2), Valdez (2) and one each in Bethel Census Area, Juneau, and Kenai Peninsula Borough North.
Nine new nonresident cases were reported in:
Three resident cases and one nonresident case have been removed from the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 7,948 and the total number of nonresident cases to 964. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 127 Alaska residents, 74 are male and 53 are female. Six are under the age of 10; 17 are aged 10-19; 22 are aged 20-29; 29 are aged 30-39; 18 are aged 40-49; 14 are aged 50-59; 13 are aged 60-69; five are aged 70-79 and three are 80 or older.
There have been a total of 294 hospitalizations and 57 deaths, with one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a male Anchorage resident in his 60s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 4,310.
There are currently 28 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 14 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 42 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 462,323 tests have been conducted, with 15,940 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.32%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on September 30 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.