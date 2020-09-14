Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 13, 2020

DHSS today announced 62 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 62 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (27), North Pole (7), Fairbanks (7), Juneau (5), Wasilla (4), Eagle River (2), Palmer (2) and one each in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula Borough combined, Douglas, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kotzebue, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Utqiaġvik, Willow and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
No nonresident cases were reported.
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 6,278 and the total number of nonresident cases to 915. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 62 Alaska residents, 40 are male and 22 are female. One is under the age of 10; six are aged 10-19; 12 are aged 20-29; 14 are aged 30-39; 14 are aged 40-49; five are aged 50-59; six are aged 60-69; two are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 246 hospitalizations and 44 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 33 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 35 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,168 (Alaska residents).
A total of 401,213 tests have been conducted, with 8,556 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.96%.
Notes: As of yesterday, the presentation of testing data has been improved to more accurately reflect testing turnaround time. Before today, the turnaround time was calculated by the difference between date of result receipt at the Section of Epidemiology and date of specimen collection. The calculation now uses the difference between the date of result completion at the lab and the date of specimen collection.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on September 12 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov