Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary, Thursday, July 16th

DHSS Thursday announced 75 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 65 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (23), Fairbanks (17), North Pole (6), Soldotna (4), Kenai (3), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Chugiak, Haines, Kotzebue, Nikiski, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Seward, Sterling and Wasilla.
10 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Three cases previously reported as residents have been corrected to nonresident cases, including two in Ketchikan. One pending case from July 1 was determined to be a nonresident bringing the total number of Alaska cases to 1,693 and the total number of nonresident cases to 339.
Of the 65 Alaska residents, 35 are male and 30 are female. Ten are under the age of 10; four are aged 10-19; 17 are aged 20-29; 12 are aged 30-39; five are aged 40-49; eight are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69; two are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 96 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported Wednesday.
Recovered cases now total 688 with 19 new recovered cases recorded Wednesday. A total of 163,022 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.57%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 15 that posted at noon Thursday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.