Alaska Marine Highway System Has Resumed Regularly-Scheduled Service

(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) has returned to regularly scheduled ferry service throughout coastal Alaska and to ports in Prince Rupert and Bellingham.
“As of today, all AMHS vessels have resumed their regular summer schedules. The service disruption was tough for all involved. We’re glad that service is restored and passengers and vehicles can travel smoothly,” said Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Commissioner John MacKinnon.
The strike and service interruption lasted nine days. AMHS refunded fares for 8,570 passengers and 2,468 vehicles. Refund values totaled $3.3 million.
After the strike ended, the first ferries were sailing within two days. All vessels entered service depending on the ports where they were located in and then adjusted into their normal schedules.
“The State thanks everyone who mobilized to quickly resume AMHS service. Vessel crews traveled to meet vessels, provision them, and prepare them for service. Reservation staff worked to get passengers re-booked and moving. We also want to thank travelers for their patience throughout,” MacKinnon continued.
Current sailing schedules are available at www.FerryAlaska.com or by contacting your local terminal by dialing 1-907-465-3941 or toll-free at 1-800-642-0066.
Service notices may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml.