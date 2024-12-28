Alaska Marine Highway System Launches Wi-Fi Pilot Program on MV Columbia





(Ketchikan, Alaska) – Passengers on the MV Columbia can now stay connected to friends and family with the successful launch of its Wi-Fi pilot project aboard the MV Columbia, marking a significant step in modernizing the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS). During its recent voyage between Bellingham, WA, and Southeast Alaska, the Columbia became the first AMHS vessel to provide free Wi-Fi access ship-wide, including the solarium, lounges, staterooms, and bar, as well as crew quarters and crew dining areas. Over 450 users connected during the first week in service, demonstrating high demand for onboard connectivity.

The pilot project improves the onboard experience for both crew and passengers. “For our crew, staying connected to family and modern life during off-hours is essential, and this effort reflects our commitment to their well-being and job satisfaction,” said Commissioner Ryan Anderson, Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF). “For passengers, especially those on multi-day voyages like the Bellingham run, Wi-Fi enables continuity in communication, and the ability to share the unique experiences of sailing Alaska’s National Scenic Byway in real time.”

The project also supports AMHS’s broader vision to enhance passenger experience and attract more travelers to the system. Future phases will expand Wi-Fi access across the fleet, starting with the MV Aurora and MV LeConte, utilizing recently secured federal funding.

The implementation required overcoming significant technical and logistical challenges. AMHS collaborated with a cross-functional team of marine engineers, information technology (IT) specialists, and project managers, alongside contractors and other state employees. The advent of low Earth orbit satellite technology, such as Starlink, solved long-standing issues with traditional satellite connectivity in Alaska’s mountainous Inside Passage. Unlike older systems, Starlink’s direct, vertical satellite positioning avoids signal interference caused by terrain.

However, distributing secure wireless access throughout the steel-constructed Columbia posed additional hurdles. The project required running thousands of feet of cable, strategically placing 37 access points, during the vessel’s overhaul in the Ketchikan shipyard. The team’s detailed planning and execution ensured robust coverage for passengers and crew alike.

“We’re thrilled to see this project come to life,” said Chryssa King, from the IT Project Management Office. “This is just the beginning. With federal funding now in hand, we’re working to replicate this model across the fleet, bringing modern connectivity to all our vessels and enhancing the travel experience for everyone on the Alaska Marine Highway.”

For more information on AMHS, visit dot.alaska.gov/amhs.



