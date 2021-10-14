Alaska State Trooper Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Charges





October 13, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Today the Alaska Department of Public Safety and Alaska State Troopers arrested 39-year-old Soldotna resident Benjamin Strachan. Strachan is employed as an Alaska State Trooper in Soldotna. In an effort to maintain transparency the following information is being released today:

On Saturday, October 9, 2021 the Kenai Police Department notified the Alaska State Troopers of an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against 39-year-old Soldotna resident Benjamin Strachan, Strachan is employed as an Alaska State Trooper in Soldotna. Immediately upon receiving the report, investigators from Soldotna, the Mat-Su Valley, and Anchorage began an investigation into the allegations. The investigation found probable cause that Strachan sexually abused multiple victims within the last year. In consultation with the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions, Strachan was arrested today on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the 1st Degree, and six counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the 2nd Degree. Strachan was remanded to Wildwood Pretrial and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow in Kenai Superior Court at 10am.

This investigation was handled in the same manner that any allegation of this nature is investigated, and no special consideration was given to Strachan due to his profession.

Strachan has been an Alaska State Trooper since June 2020 and has been assigned to Soldotna Patrol during his entire career. Per policy, Strachan was immediately placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal justice process.

“As a 29-year Alaska State Trooper I am saddened and sickened by these allegations against a law enforcement officer,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “The public places immense trust into its police officers and state troopers, and the actions of a single Trooper have now tarnished that trust and the badge that hundreds of brave men and women wear each day across our great state. We are committed to moving forward and continue meeting the critical mission that the Department of Public Safety has of protecting the great citizens of our state.”

“We would like to acknowledge the victim for having the bravery to come forward and bring these allegations to law enforcement,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Law enforcement is held to anminors, extremely high standard, as they should be, and the Alaska State Troopers strive to meet that standard every day. Today we are making these allegations and this arrest public to ensure that Alaskans have faith in the criminal justice process, and that they understand that we will hold anyone, regardless of their job or status in our society, that victimizes Alaskans accountable.”

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Strachan, or has information that would be helpful to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Soldotna at (907) 262-4453.

The charges in this matter are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

###



