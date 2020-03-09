All Three Occupants of REDDI Truck Taken into Custody on Sterling

Alaska Native News on Mar 9, 2020.

Troopers report that three occupants of a pickup truck were placed under arrest following a REDDI report and traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

AST received the REDDI report on a pickup for no brake lights/taillights and losing debris from the bed at 1:43 pm on Sunday afternoon. The vehicle was located by troopers at mile 90 of the Sterling Highway and a traffic stop was conducted.

After contacting the driver, 39-year-old Isaac Truesdale of Soldotna, it was found to be operating with a suspended license. Checks were done on the two passengers in the truck, 33-year-old Debra Miller and 29-year-old Jordan Goracke and found that both had warrants issued for their arrest. Miller’s warrant was for failure to appear in a drug case and Goracke had a petition to revoke in a vehicle theft/theft case.

All three persons were transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.