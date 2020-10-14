Anchorage Driver Jailed on Several Charges after Ramming AST Vehicles During Attempt to Flee

Alaska Native News on Oct 14, 2020.

Three patrol vehicles sustained considerable damage after a failed traffic stop at O’Malley and Independence in south Anchorage on the afternoon of Monday, APD reported.

At 4:30 pm on Monday afternoon, an officer responding to an incident in the area observed a vehicle failing to use his turn signal and proceeded to attempt to pull him over. When he failed to pull over, backup officers were called in. When they arrived in the area, they attempted to block the suspect in to get him to stop. But, the driver, later identified as35-year-old Kevin V. Ashton, intentionally crashed into multiple patrol vehicles in his attempt to flee.

But Ashton’s flight was cut short when he crashed into a light pole, two trees, and a sign.

With Ashton’s vehicle now stopped, an officer approached to make contact. As he did so, he observed the suspect moving into the back seat from the driver’s seat of the vehicle and “stashing items under the seat.”







When commands to raise his hands, Ashton initially failed to comply while his female passenger did. “She was detained, questioned, and ultimately not charged,” APD reported.

When Ashton finally complied, he was taken into custody and patted down. During patdown, a baggie with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found on his person. He was transported to the Anchorage JJail where he was remanded on charges of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Police Officer, Criminal Mischief III, Assault II, and Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance V.

Ashton was held without bail pending arraignment.