Anchorage Man Jailed for Brandishing Knife in Mountain View Elementary Parking Lot

Alaska Native News Mar 28, 2019.

School resource officers and Anchorage police responded to the Mountain View Elementary School on McPhee Avenue at 3:28 pm on Thursday in reference to a man brandishing a knife in the parking lot, APD reports.

According to the report, the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Devon A Felton, had pulled a pocket knife on his victim, a driver in a handicapped placarded vehicle, when that person had asked him to move so that he could park in the handicapped space where Felton was standing and a verbal altercation ensued.







School staff approached Felton, who had already put the weapon away. Staff asked him to leave the premises, which he did.

Officers arrived at the school and the school was locked down as APD worked to locate Felton. He was soon located near Irwin and Parsons and was taken into custody. When contacted, Felton no longer had the knife, but when queried, told the officers that he had tossed it and showed them where and it was recovered.

Felton told officers that he was at the school to pick up a family member.

As a result of the incident, Felton was arrested and transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded on charges of Assault III.

Featured Image-Mountain View Elementary-Google Maps