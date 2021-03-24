Anchorage Suspect Jailed on Car Theft, Other Charges after Eluding Police Monday







An Anchorage police officer on patrol on 5th Avenue on Monday spotted a green 2001 Subaru Impreza he believed to be the vehicle that had been stolen from the 1100-block of 11th Avenue 10 days prior.

The officer had observed the vehicle as it pulled into a business parking lot on the 600-block of Fifth Avenue and ran the plates, which would be determined to have belonged to a different vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle saw the officer’s attention to the vehicle and quickly sped out of the lot and back onto Fifth Avenue. The officer took up pursuit but soon gave up the chase after the vehicle sped through the traffic light at the Fifth Avenue C Street intersection.

A few hours later, at 11:54 am, that same officer again saw the suspect vehicle parked on the 600-block of Fifth Avenue again. That officer pulled in front of the suspect vehicle as another patrol vehicle pulled in behind to block it.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew O. Kary, instead of giving up, opted to try and ram his way out of the blockade, hitting one of the patrol vehicles as well as a parked Mercedes. Following that effort Kary jumped out of the vehicle and over one of the patrol vehicles and fled on foot.







The VIN was run on the suspect vehicle and it was found to have in fact been the vehicle reported ten days prior and its ignition had been tampered with in the theft

Less than ten minutes later, dispatch took a call from a citizen reporting that a man was seen running into an auto body shop on Gambell and 4th Avenue. When officers responded to the scene, they would find Kary hiding under a truck parked in the business’s parking lot. For several minutes, Kary ignored commands to come out from under the truck, but eventually crawled out and was taken into custody at 12:21 pm.

Following his arrest, Kary was taken to the department for questioning. Following that, he was charged with Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fail to Stop, Conceal Identity of a Vehicle, and Resisting.

He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail and the vehicle was impounded as evidence.






