Anchorage Woman Takes Troopers on 52-Mile Parks Highway Chase

Alaska Native News Oct 1, 2018.

An Anchorage woman took Alaska State Troopers on a chase along the Parks Highway in the Nenana vicinity on Saturday evening until finally being brought to a halt 52-miles later.

Troopers on patrol attempted to pull over a 2017 Chevy Impala at mile marker 273 at 7 pm on Saturday evening after observing moving violations, but, instead of pulling over, the driver elected to take the officers on a chase down the Parks Highway.

During the chase, a male passenger, who has yet to be publicly identified, bailed from the vehicle at mile 305 and fled into the woods. A K9 unit was brought in and that suspect was later apprehended.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Katarina Sosa continued to flee troopers until mile marker 325 where she was finally brought to a stop by spike strips.







As a result of the chase, Sosa was charged with Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment and Driving on a Suspended License.

She was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility.