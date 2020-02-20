APD Arrests Armed Prowler after University of Alaska Police Take him into Custody in ANMC Incident

Alaska Native News on Feb 20, 2020.

At 10:54 pm on Tuesday, Anchorage police were alerted by security officers at the Alaska Native Medical center that they had encountered a vehicle prowler in the hospital’s parking garage. They informed police that when they made contact with the prowler, later identified as 23-year-old Matthew Johnston, he pulled a handgun from his waistband. The security officers backed away and notified APD as the suspect fled the area.

As the hospital’s security detail awaited APD arrival, they followed the suspect at a distance to keep track of his location. But, Johnston soon saw the security following him, and attempted to discourage his pursuers from following him by discharging his weapon into the air twice.

Johnston continued his flight down a nearby trail and fired two more shots into the air.

When APD arrived on scene, a perimeter was set up and additionally, University of Alaska campus police were notified that a suspect was being pursued in the area. A short time later, as the search for Johnston continued, UPD informed police that they had a suspect matching the description in custody at 40th and Wellness.

APD responded to the area, identified and arrested Johnston at 11:97 pm.

After his arrest, Johnston was placed in the back of the patrol vehicle and as soon as he was put inside began kicking at the vehicle’s window. He was removed and placed in full restraints and after several minutes, became cooperative and the leg restraints were removed.

Johnston was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Facility and remanded on an active warrant and charges of Assault III and four counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.