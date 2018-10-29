APD Investigates Drive By Shots Fired at Training Center

- Home
APD is investigating a shot-fired incident that occurred at the APD Training Center at Dimond and Jewel Lake Road on Sunday evening.
According to the report, at approximately 6 pm on Sunday, an individual in a vehicle “fired multiple shots at the Anchorage Police Department Training Center and a Police officer inside their patrol car.”
No one was injured in the drive-by.
Immediately after the incident, an older man in a white Subaru SUV pulled into the parking lot of the training center. Police believe that the man may have been a witness to the incident. Police are working to contact and identify the man.
APD is asking the public for additional information and urge witnesses to the shots-fired drive-by to contact APD.
