APD Investigating Saturday Mountain View Homicide

Alaska Native News Oct 1, 2018.

The shooting investigation of a victim in the Mountain View area that occurred on Saturday morning has evolved into a homicide investigation following the death of that victim later in the day.

APD reported that they responded to a shooting on the 100=-block of Price Street at 4:50 am on Saturday morning to discover the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

The ensuing investigation found that 24-year-old Fa’avea Seau had gotten into an altercation with the suspect in front of an apartment at that location and was critically injured by a gunshot.

APD interviewed several people about the incident but have yet to reveal any suspect information.







Seau was taken to a local hospital, but, by afternoon, he had succumbed to his injuries.

His next of kin have been notified of his death.