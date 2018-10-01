APD Investigating Saturday Mountain View Homicide

- Home
The shooting investigation of a victim in the Mountain View area that occurred on Saturday morning has evolved into a homicide investigation following the death of that victim later in the day.
APD reported that they responded to a shooting on the 100=-block of Price Street at 4:50 am on Saturday morning to discover the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries to the upper body.
The ensuing investigation found that 24-year-old Fa’avea Seau had gotten into an altercation with the suspect in front of an apartment at that location and was critically injured by a gunshot.
APD interviewed several people about the incident but have yet to reveal any suspect information.
Seau was taken to a local hospital, but, by afternoon, he had succumbed to his injuries.
His next of kin have been notified of his death.