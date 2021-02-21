APD Looking for Armed Burglary Suspect in Stolen Mercedes SUV







Anchorage police are searching for, and asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect who is at large after a Friday afternoon incident in the Jarvi Drive neighborhood, APD divulged.

At 3:35 pm on Friday Anchorage dispatch received a report from an Anchorage resident in the Jari Drive neighborhood who said he arrived home to find an armed man in his residence. He also reported that the suspect fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.

Police released a description on the suspect as “a native male adult wearing a large fur beaver hat.” Police warn that the suspect may be armed. He also may still be driving the victim’s vehicle described as a black Mercedes SUV.





