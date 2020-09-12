Armed Convicted Felon Caught Breaking into Vehicles on KGB Road Saturday

Alaska Native News on Sep 12, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that they responded to a business on KGB after receiving a call saying that a male suspect breaking into vehicles on that property on Saturday morning.

When aAST arrived at the location at 2:13 am this morning, they contacted Calvin Wolter-Heussner, age 23, as he was departing the property. Troopers say that Heussner admitted to the responding officers that he went on the property with criminal intentions.

He would be found to have a handgun in his possession as a previously convicted felon. He would also be found to have two pending open cases one of which was for being in possession of a handgun while being a felon. The other case from earlier this year is for vehicle theft.







Heussner was arrested on charges of MISC III-Felon in Possession, Criminal Trespass I and II, and two counts of violating conditions of release.

He was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he remains awaiting arraignment on Sunday morning.