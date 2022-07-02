BLM temporarily closes Wickersham Dome area due to Minto Lakes Fire

The Bureau of Land Management’s Eastern Interior Field Office has temporarily closed public access to the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area due to ongoing wildland fire activity associated with the Minto Lakes Fire (#349).
Closed BLM trails:
- Wickersham Creek Trail
- Trail Creek Trail
- Moose Creek Trail
- Summit Trail
Closed BLM public use cabins and shelters:
- Lee’s Cabin
- Eleazar’s Cabin
- Summit Trail Shelter
- Moose Creek Cabin
- Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter
Cabin reservations will be refunded during the temporary closure.
Stay tuned to Alaska wildland fire activity at akfireinfo.com and BLM Alaska Fire Service Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BLMAFS
While the western area is closed, we recommend other enjoying other opportunities in the Nome Creek Valley accessed from U.S. Creek Road, near Steese Highway Milepost 57. Enjoy a hike on the non-motorized Table Top Loop Trail https://www.blm.gov/visit/table-top-mountain-loop-trail or ride the multi-use Quartz Creek Trail https://www.blm.gov/visit/quartz-creek-trail.
Fire Closure Order No. AK020-22-002: https://akfireinfo.files.wordpress.com/2022/06/western-wmnra-fire-closure_signed-1.pdf