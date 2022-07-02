BLM temporarily closes Wickersham Dome area due to Minto Lakes Fire





The Bureau of Land Management’s Eastern Interior Field Office has temporarily closed public access to the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area due to ongoing wildland fire activity associated with the Minto Lakes Fire (#349).

The closure includes trails, public use cabins, trail shelters and the Wickersham Dome Trailhead (mile 28 Elliott Highway), which may be used as a base camp for firefighters nearby.

Closed BLM trails:

Wickersham Creek Trail

Trail Creek Trail

Moose Creek Trail

Summit Trail

Closed BLM public use cabins and shelters:

Lee’s Cabin

Eleazar’s Cabin

Summit Trail Shelter

Moose Creek Cabin

Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter

Cabin reservations will be refunded during the temporary closure.

Stay tuned to Alaska wildland fire activity at akfireinfo.com and BLM Alaska Fire Service Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BLMAFS

While the western area is closed, we recommend other enjoying other opportunities in the Nome Creek Valley accessed from U.S. Creek Road, near Steese Highway Milepost 57. Enjoy a hike on the non-motorized Table Top Loop Trail https://www.blm.gov/visit/table-top-mountain-loop-trail or ride the multi-use Quartz Creek Trail https://www.blm.gov/visit/quartz-creek-trail.

Fire Closure Order No. AK020-22-002: https://akfireinfo.files.wordpress.com/2022/06/western-wmnra-fire-closure_signed-1.pdf

Map of Fire Closure Order No AK020-22-002: https://akfireinfo.files.wordpress.com/2022/06/wm_fireclosureorder_map_20220630.pdf