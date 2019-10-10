Burglar Caught Red-Handed in Houston

A Wasilla man was held without bail on Tuesday afternoon after he was caught red-handed at a burglary on Mid Valley WWay in Houston, troopers say.

A call reporting a possible burglary in progress was called in at 1:32 pm on Tuesday prompting an AST response. When they arrived at the scene in Houston they made contact with the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Wasilla resident Bobby Sickler. He was found inside a residential unit after he kicked the door in.

Troopers attempted to place Sickler under arrest but he “resisted arrest and assaulted AST” troopers reported. He was ultimately taken into custody and further investigation found that Sickler had also trespassed into another unit at the location.

Property damage was estimated at $1,000.

After his arrest, Sickler was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Burglary I, Criminal Mischief III, Criminal Trespass I, Criminal Mischief IV, Assault IV x3, and Resisting Arrest.

He was held without bail.