Campbell Creek Science Center looks forward to school field trips





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Campbell Creek Science Center (CCSC) will begin taking field trip reservations for the upcoming school year starting on August 2, 2022.

The outdoor field trips are available Tuesday through Friday to grades K-12 for groups of up to 45 students. While field trips typically last approximately three hours, custom programs for longer or shorter periods are available upon request. In addition, all programs are fully accessible. All terrain wheelchairs are available upon request.

“We are excited to bring field trips back to Campbell Creek Science Center and encourage outdoor learning for Alaska’s youth,” said Nancy Patterson, CCSC Manager. “All field trips are aligned with Alaska Science Standards and Social Emotional Learning standards to complement classroom instruction.”

CCSC’s science and nature-based field trips highlight Alaskan animals, forest ecology, watersheds, teambuilding and outdoor survival. These programs provide an exploratory space for students of all ages to make observations and ask questions.

Teachers can reserve a field trip date on the CCSC Recreation.gov page. Field trip fees are $12 per student and groups will pay a $130 deposit at the time of reservation. Fees collected stay at the CCSC and used to continue facilitating school field trips each year.

COVID-19 safety protocols for field trips align with Department of Interior facility requirements, which depend on community spread levels and timing of each trip.

For more information, please contact CCSC at sciencecenter@blm.gov or 907-267-1247.

-BLM-



