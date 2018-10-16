Car Thief Arrested on Numerous Charges in Monday Night Richardson Highway Stop

Alaska Native News Oct 16, 2018.

A traffic stop on the Richardson Highway on Monday resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and multiple charges for a North Pole man, troopers report.

At 10:40 pm on Monday night, troopers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at mile 360 of the Richardson Highway and made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Marcell Ventura of North Pole.

Troopers would find that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Ventura was found to be impaired and was in violation of his conditions of release and was the subject of a probation violation.

As a result of the traffic stop, Ventura was arrested on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft IV, Criminal Mischief III, Driving Under the Influence, Violating Conditions of Release, and a Probation Violation.







Troopers revealed that Ventura participated in a drug evaluation and a search warrant to test Ventura’s blood for controlled substances was applied for and granted.

Ventura was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges.

The stolen vehicle was returned to the owners.