CASE COUNT SUMMARY for April 1, 2021







DHSS today announced 232 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 231 were residents in: Anchorage (94), Wasilla (34), Palmer (21), Bethel Census Area (15), Fairbanks (10), Eagle River (9), Chugiak (7), Seward (7), North Pole (5), Delta Junction (4), Big Lake (2), Kenai (2), Nome (2), Soldotna (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), Valdez (2), Willow (2) and one each in Anchor Point, Chevak, Healy, Juneau, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Kusilvak Census Area, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Petersburg, Unalaska and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

One new nonresident case was identified yesterday with a location and purpose under investigation.

One resident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 60,723 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,575.

ALERT LEVELS â€“ The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 20.6 cases per 100,000. Five regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; four regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 42.6 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 34.74 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 26.97 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 22.72 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13.31 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7.39 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 6.42 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 5.95 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 5.27 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 4.34 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 3.6 cases per 100,000

CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS â€“ There have been a total of 1,365 hospitalizations and 309 deaths, with three new hospitalizations and no deaths of Alaska residents reported yesterday.







There are currently 34 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 34 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.5%.

TESTING â€“ A total of 1,911,934 tests have been conducted, with 30,656 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.08%.

VACCINATIONS â€“ Based on allocations for the State of Alaska, Indian Health Service, Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and Federally Qualified Health Centers, there have been 239,518 people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 168,838 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with a total of 411,466 doses administered in Alaska. For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

TAKE ACTION â€“ Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska, but even if youâ€™ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until we learn more about how vaccines affect the spread of COVID-19. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaskaâ€™s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





