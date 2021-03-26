CASE COUNT SUMMARY for March 25, 2021







DHSS today announced one death and 145 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 143 were residents in: Anchorage (63), Wasilla (30), Eagle River (9), Fairbanks (9), Soldotna (6), Delta Junction (5), Palmer (5), Chugiak (3), Salcha (3)and one each in Cordova, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Healy, Kenai, Kodiak, Nome, North Pole, Sitka, Tok, and one location under investigation.

Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation

Anchorage: one in ‘other industry’

Two resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 59,528 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,532.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 17.74 cases per 100,000. Five regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and three regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Interior Region: 37.19 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 35.41 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 30.55 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 18.98 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 10.59 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6.42 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 5.61 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 5.27 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 4.34 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 3.5 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 3.37 cases per 100,000

CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,339 hospitalizations and 309 deaths, with three new hospitalizations and one death of an Alaska resident reported yesterday. The person who died was a male Wasilla resident in his 60s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.







There are currently 29 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 31 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.9%.

TESTING – A total of 1,863,992 tests have been conducted, with 28,788 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.68%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 226,884 people who have received at least one dose and 155,264 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for a total of 382,495 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov.

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





