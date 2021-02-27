CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021







DHSS today announced 112 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 102 were residents in: Anchorage (34), Wasilla (27), Palmer (11), Fairbanks (9), Eagle River (4), Kenai (2), Tok (2) and Bethel, Cordova , Girdwood, Healy, Houston, Juneau, Kusilvak Census Area, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Nome, Nome Census Area, North Pole, Soldotna and Valdez.

10 new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Unalaska: one in seafood industry

Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation

Aleutians West: one in seafood industry

Aleutians East: three in seafood industry

Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: two in seafood industry

Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation

One resident case and one nonresident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 55,989 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,304

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 15.8 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36.44 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 22.26 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 18.28 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 15.71 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 14.45 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 14.34 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 14.32 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 12.48 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Juneau City and Borough: 7.15 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 4.95 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4.41 cases per 100,000

CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,238 hospitalizations and 287 deaths, with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.







There are currently 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 43 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.8%.

TESTING – A total of 1,679,675 tests have been conducted, with 32,290 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.17%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 151,602 dose #1 and 98,269 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 249,115 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov.

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





