CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021







DHSS today announced nine deaths of Alaska residents and 476 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 463 were residents in: Anchorage (191), Wasilla (46), Fairbanks (40), Kusilvak Census Area (29), Eagle River (20), Palmer (20), Bethel (17), Bethel Census Area (16), North Pole (15), Kodiak (11), Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Copper River (7), Houston (5), Ketchikan (5), Utqiaġvik (5), Girdwood (3), Kenai (3), Soldotna (3), Unalaska (3), Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula (2), Homer (2), North Slope Borough (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2) and one each in Big Lake, Chevak, Chugiak, Cordova, Delta Junction, Dillingham Census Area, Juneau, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kotzebue, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Nome Census Area, Seward, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, and Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon.

Thirteen new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Anchorage: one in the North Slope oil industry and three with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation

Unalaska: one with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: seven with purposes under investigation

Fifty resident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 45,974 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,538.

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 463 Alaska residents, 238 are male and 225 are female. 41 are under the age of 10; 49 are aged 10-19; 129 are aged 20-29; 84 are aged 30-39; 57 are aged 40-49; 57 are aged 50-59; 28 are aged 60-69; 15 are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,008 hospitalizations and 214 deaths, with five new hospitalizations and nine new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.

One death was recent:

A female Kenai resident in her 70s

Eight deaths were from death certificate reviews over the past several months:

A male Anchorage resident in his 90s

A male Wasilla resident in his 90s

A male Utqiaġvik resident in his 80s

A female Wasilla resident in her 80s

A male Anchorage resident in his 80s

A female Anchorage resident in her 80s

A female Anchorage resident in her 70s

A female Ketchikan resident in her 50s who died out of state

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





