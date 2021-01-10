CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021







DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 378 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 370 were residents in: Anchorage (119), Fairbanks (51), Wasilla (39), Northwest Arctic Borough (15), Eagle River (14), Palmer (14), North Pole (13), Kenai (11), Kusilvak Census Area (11), Soldotna (9), Bethel (8), Bethel Census Area (8), Chugiak (8), Fairbanks North Star Borough (8), Kodiak (5), North Slope Borough (5), Seward (3), Ketchikan (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Hooper Bay (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Unalaska (2) and one each in Anchor Point, Cordova, Dillingham, Dillingham Census Area, Girdwood, Homer, Houston, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Nikiski, Nome, Nome Census Area, Sitka, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Sterling, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

Eight new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Bethel: one with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: seven with purposes under investigation

59 resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard through data verification bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 48,374 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,584.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 40.41 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 153.11 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 49.93 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 42.44 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41.19 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 39.82 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 36.34 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 20.31 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 26.2 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 9.68 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 8.03 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 7.82 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 370 Alaska residents, 191 are male and 179 are female. 37 are under the age of 10; 55 are aged 10-19; 82 are aged 20-29; 67 are aged 30-39; 42 are aged 40-49; 44 are aged 50-59; 26 are aged 60-69; 16 are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,079 hospitalizations and 223 deaths, with five new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a male Fairbanks resident in his 30s. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individual who died.

There are currently 81 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 86 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eight of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 8.8%.

TESTING – A total of 1,345,573 tests have been conducted, with 34,201 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.66%.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 25,058 dose #1 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





