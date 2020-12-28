CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020







DHSS today announced 320 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 308 were residents in: Anchorage (90), Wasilla (44), Fairbanks (41), Palmer (28), Bethel (20), North Pole (11), Bethel Census Area (10), Soldotna (9), Chugiak (8), Eagle River (7), Kodiak (6), Big Lake (4), Fairbanks North Star Borough (4), Homer (3), Kenai (3), Delta Junction (2), Juneau (2), Seward (2), Sterling (2), Unalaska (2), Utqiaġvik (2), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Chevak, Kenai Peninsula North, Kusilvak Census Area, Meadow Lakes, Nikiski, and Nome.

Twelve new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:

Seven in Anchorage with purpose under investigation

One in Unalaska with purpose under investigation

Four with both location and purpose under investigation

Eighteen resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures. The total number of Alaska resident cases is 44,280 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,501.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 43.84 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 80.63 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 53.89 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 49.76 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 47.24 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 41.66 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 41.36 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 39.55 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 25.89 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 14.96 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 13.27 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.38 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 308 Alaska residents, 134 are male, 173 are female, and one is unknown. 16 are under the age of 10; 41 are aged 10-19; 65 are aged 20-29; 48 are aged 30-39; 42 are aged 40-49; 43 are aged 50-59; 34 are aged 60-69; 13 are aged 70-79 and six are aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 972 hospitalizations and 199 deaths, with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 67 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 71 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 7.8%.

TESTING – A total of 1,250,251 tests have been conducted, with 25,339 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.5%.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are arriving in Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, there have been delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 26 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.





