CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021







DHSS today announced 226 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 178 were residents in: Anchorage (45), Wasilla (32), Palmer (24), Fairbanks (14), Eagle River (6), Bethel Census Area (5), Dillingham Census Area (5), Juneau (5), Tok (4), Ketchikan (3), Kodiak (3), North Pole (3), Sitka (3), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3), Valdez-Cordova Census Area – Copper River (3), Nome Census Area (2), Seward (2), Unalaska (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Anchor Point, Bethel, Big Lake, Douglas, Homer, Houston, Kusilvak Census Area, Nikiski, Petersburg, Soldotna, Utqiaġvik, Valdez, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

Forty-eight new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Anchorage: 21 in seafood industry and two with purposes under investigation

Aleutians East Borough: 15 in seafood industry

Unalaska: four in seafood industry and one with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: one with purpose under investigation

North Slope Borough: one with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: three with purposes under investigation

Three resident cases were added and three nonresident case were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 52,956 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,864.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 20.68 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one regions is at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 111.85 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 24.47 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 23.22 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 20.72 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 18.53 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 16.09 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 15.1 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 14.96 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7.1 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.38 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 4.89 cases per 100,000

CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,182 hospitalizations and 277 deaths. One hospitalization was subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification and no deaths were reported yesterday.

There are currently 40 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 42 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.3%.

CASES: SEX & AGES– Of the 178 Alaska residents, 96 are male and 82 are female. 15 are under the age of 10; 28 are aged 10-19; 31 are aged 20-29; 29 are aged 30-39; 31 are aged 40-49; 24 are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69; eight is aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.







TESTING – A total of 1,520,206 tests have been conducted, with 29,972 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.37%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 98,265 dose #1 and 31,675 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 129,941 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 2. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





