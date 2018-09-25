Charges Continue to Pile Up on Anchorage Car Thief

Alaska Native News Sep 25, 2018.

Anchorage police report that Anchorage man, Kevin Orense continues to rack up charges since his recent brush with the law on September 16th when a caller reported her vehicle was in the process of being stolen from her residence on Sentry Drive.

That caller reported that her 1996 green Chevy pickup had been pushed out of the apartment complex parking lot. Another witness said that “she saw a large male pushing the Chevy down the street.” Soon, a silver truck came up behind and went bumper to bumper and continued pushing the stolen vehicle westbound out of the initial scene.

Then, the next morning at 4:10 am, an Anchorage patrol officer pulled up to a blue 2002 Subaru Impreza in a parking lot at 8801 Old Seward Highway to find the driver slumped over the wheel. The officer roused the driver and identified him as Orense. It was found that Orense had an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest and as a result was remanded to the Anchorage Jail. The vehicle was found to be bearing plates from another vehicle. Neither the vehicle nor the plates had been reported as stolen and so the vehicle was impounded for safekeeping.

Orense’s stay at the jail was short-lived and at 5:11 pm that same day, a call went in to APD reporting a hit and run on the 1000-block of Nelchina Street. When officers arrived, they found that a 1996 green Chevy pickup had intentionally crashed into a parked 1997 black Honda Civic and pushed it down the street until it crashed into a chain link fence. After the collision, the pickup fled the scene.

Witnesses at the scene said that Orense had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s residence to see her but she didn’t want to go outside to meet with him. Instead, her roommate went out to talk to Orense. The two soon got into an argument and Orense purposely pushed her boyfriend’s Civic down the road and into the fence.









On September 18th, officers spotted the green Chevy pickup parked and unoccupied at an address on 36th Avenue. The vehicle check would identify the truck as having been the one used to push the Civic into the fence the day prior. It would also be found that the pickup was the vehicle reported stolen from the apartment on Sentry Drive on the 16th.

Officers failed to locate Orense. He now has three warrants issued for his arrest. Warrant number one is for Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, two counts of Criminal Mischief IV, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Driving While License Suspended. The second warrant is for Felony Probation Violation for the original charge of Vehicle Theft I, while the third warrant was issued for Felony Fail to Appear on the original charges of Fail to Stop and Reckless Driving.

Orense is 5’07” tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.