Costello announces there will be changes moving forward for Republican caucus





ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Rep. Mia Costello (R-Anchorage) announced that she is stepping down from her role as Minority Leader of the House Republican Caucus, effective today. She will continue to serve her constituents in House District 15.

The representative said the decision comes after careful consideration of her district and the dynamics of the Republican caucus.

“Over the past year, I have worked hard to bring together a caucus that reflects the full breadth of Republican values across Alaska—values that span our diverse regions and communities,” Costello said. “It is now time to pass the baton on to a successor who can continue that work. It has been an honor to be at the helm leading our efforts as a caucus to uphold the values and principles Alaskans hold dear.”

Costello emphasized that the House Republicans share a commitment to serving Alaskans and that unity and shared purpose are essential for the caucus to be effective advocates for Alaskans.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, and I am deeply grateful to the Minority members for partnering with me this past year. I believe the task of guiding the caucus is now best entrusted to a new leader. I step aside with confidence that my successor will bring fresh insight and renewed momentum to that effort.”

Rep. Costello reaffirmed her commitment to conservative principles and to delivering practical results for the people of West Anchorage and the state as a whole.

“I will continue to fight for responsible resource development, strong communities, and a healthy economy,” she said. “My focus moving forward will be serving my district and supporting efforts that strengthen our state.”

A selection process for the next Minority Leader will begin within the caucus in the coming days.