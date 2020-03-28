Fairbanks man Arrested on Terroristic Threatening and DUI Charges RFriday Afternoon

Alaska Native News on Mar 27, 2020.

A Fairbanks man was charged with Terroristic Threatening for a COVID 19 threat as well as other charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop on Friday afternoon, troopers reported.

Troopers pulled over a suspect, later identified as Conrad Isaac, age 48 just before 2 pm after AST based in Fairbanks received a report of a suspicious male driving a 2013 Chevy Impala. Isaac exhibited signs of inebriation and so was subsequently arrested. As he was being processed for DUI, Isaac refused to submit to a breath test, also during processing, he also told troopers that he had tested positive for COVIS-19 and told troopers that he hoped that they got sick.

Further investigation determined that he had not been tested for the virus and he also did not exhibit any signs of having the illness.

Isaac was charged with Terroristic Threatening, DUI, DUI Refusal, and Driving with License Revoked.

He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center to await arraignment.





