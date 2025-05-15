Final defendant in local drug conspiracy sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth to Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Ohio man was sentenced May 8, 2025, to 10 years in prison for trafficking multiple pounds of meth to Anchorage.

According to court documents, Christian Landry, 32, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, repeatedly traveled to Alaska from out-of-state to distribute meth in 2022 and 2023.

The investigation started in late 2022, when an undercover officer began purchasing methamphetamine from Elzie Isley, 47, of Anchorage. Isley was a local drug dealer. Law enforcement officers identified Landry as one of Isley’s drug sources, allegedly responsible for trafficking over 20 pounds of meth from the Lower 48 to Alaska to sell.

On Feb. 9, 2023, law enforcement served a search warrant on the residence where Landry was staying with another co-defendant and recovered a loaded pistol, more than $20,000 in cash and several pounds of meth.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officers seized and forfeited over $34,000 and 23 firearms connected to the drug trafficking conspiracy.

“This case is yet another example of a drug trafficking organization flooding Anchorage with dangerous narcotics from the Lower 48,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “My office will work with our law enforcement partners across the state to ensure that anyone who threatens the safety of our communities with these poisonous substances will serve years, and for this man, a decade, in prison.”

“Drugs and guns are always a losing combination,” said ATF Seattle Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais. “This and the other lengthy sentences are commensurate to the damage they caused the community. Mr. Landry chose to endanger Alaskans, and now he faces the consequences.”

Co-conspirators in this case are as follows:

Isley pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2023, and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on April 25, 2024;

Antonio Wallace, 32, of Anchorage, pleaded guilty on Oct. 18, 2023, and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on Feb. 5, 2024;

Ricky Lokeni, 38, of Anchorage, pleaded guilty on Jan. 9, 2024, and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on April 24, 2024;

Ryann Hobert, 27, of Anchorage, pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2023, and was sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment on March 27, 2024; and

Jaron Steele, 34, of Paramount, California, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served (235 days’ imprisonment) on May 7, 2024.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Beausang prosecuted the case.

