Homer Resident Kurt Stjean Dies in Supercub Crash along Sterling Highway





Alaska State Trooper report a fatal aircraft crash along the Sterling Highway near Anchor Point that occurred in the early afternoon on Friday.

AST was alerted to the crash at 1:12 pm on Friday and responded to the scene near Anchor Point at mile 155 of the Sterling Highway. Troopers, as well as Emergency Services arrived at the location and found the Piper Super Cub in the trees at mile 154.5.

The pilot, Kurt Stjean, age 52 of Homer, was found deceased in the wreckage. His passenger, an adult female, was found alive, extricated from the aircraft, and transported to the hospital in Homer. Her condition is unknown.

Stjean’s next of kin was notified of the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and responded to the crash area.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



