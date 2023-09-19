Inebriated Passenger Jumps into Driver’s Seat and Takes Troopers on Chase in Palmer





On Saturday night, according to AST, troopers were conducting a DUI investigation on Trunk Road near College Road when the stop escalated into a brief car chase at just after 9:30 pm.

Troopers were wrapping up the investigation and had arrested the driver for DUI and had called for a tow truck as it was being seized. It was then that the sole passenger, Kenneth Federico, age 66 of Wasilla, jumped into the driver’s seat and fled the scene. It was determined that Federico was under the influence.

The suspect drove as far as the Bogard Road roundabout before troopers conducted a vehicle PIN and brought Federico to a stop. After the stop, the suspect resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody, troopers said.

Federico was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Felony Eluding, and Vehicle Theft in the 1st Degree.

He was remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial on the charges.



