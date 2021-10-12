Inebriated Teen in Anchor Point Stolen Vehicle Chase Finally Caught up to in Soldotna





A caller in Anchor Point called in reporting that their vehicle, a 2018 silver Subaru, had been stolen at approximately 4 am on Monday. That very vehicle almost hit two troopers who had a vehicle pulled over in a DUI investigation at mile 102.5 of the Sterling Highway a few minutes later.

The near-miss was called in and soon Soldotna police took up pursuit as the speeding vehicle entered Soldotna city limits. A K9 unit with AST joined the pursuit as well.

It was not until stop sticks were deployed at mile 74.5 that the vehicle was brought to a stop.

The driver was contacted and found to be a 17-year-old teen under the influence.

AST said in the report, “Due to being a juvenile T.H. was issued a summons to Kenai Court for DUI and he was remanded to the Kenai Pretrial youth facility on charges of Vehicle Theft, DUI, Eluding 1st, MOCA, MCA.”



